David Patrick Livesey
Atco, NJ - Passed away suddenly on November 3, 2020, He was 39 years old. Beloved husband of Jacqueline (Zvanya), super father of Madison and Liam, loving son of Bud and Susan Livesey of Atco, dear younger brother of Ryan Livesey of Berlin. Also survived by many loving family and countless friends.
Dave was born in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended Atco Elementary School and Edgewood High School where he graduated in 1999. He graduated from Rowan University with a Physical Education degree and worked at Pennsauken Technical High school as a Phys Ed teacher and baseball coach. Dave also worked for over 15 years at Little Mill Country Club in Medford, NJ.
Dave loved and celebrated his Irish Heritage, and St Patty's Day was his time to dress and celebrate that time with his family and friends. His Irish love was also shown when he attended his favorite Phillies and Eagles games with his Irish green Phillies and Eagles shirts and hats.
Dave had an easy going attitude and super friendly personality that just drew people to him to enjoy their time with him. He made everyone feel welcome with that friendly handshake and bear hug with a big grin that he was so happy to see you. We will all miss that, but will never forget it.
Dave was also a huge Star Wars fan and had a big smile for weeks when he finally got to have his picture with the Star Wars Characters at Disney World. And if you started talking about famous lines in movies, Dave could sit there for hours repeating the lines with a laughter that brought smiles to everyone.
But his biggest love of life was his wife and children. From camping, swimming at the shore, watching movies, teaching kid's sports, or just hanging out with them made him the happiest of all, and they loved him for it also.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mr. Livesey's viewing on Friday 11:00AM to 4PM and Saturday 10:30AM to 12:30PM at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ 08004. Committal Service will follow at Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Dave's memory can be made to: Children of David Livesey Memorial Fund. For more information or to e-mail a condolence, please visit www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
