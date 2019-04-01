|
David R. Baldwin
Egg Harbor City, NJ - David R. Baldwin, age 63, of Egg Harbor City, NJ, passed away on Thursday March 28, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Raymond and Dorothy (nee Cooper) Baldwin. Beloved companion of Cindy Heuman. Loving father of Chris (Nicole) Heuman, and Amy Baldwin. Proud grandfather of Alexis. Dear brother of Keith (Joanne) Baldwin, Julie (Scott) Manna, and Ron (Dorothy) Baldwin. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by his goddaughter Jessica Baldwin, and as well as many other nieces and nephews.
David, or "Packer Dave," as many knew him, was born in San Francisco, CA and had resided in Egg Harbor City for the past 33 years. He worked for many years for Lyons and Sons in Pennsauken, NJ. Dave was a longtime member of the Egg Harbor Twp., Elks Lodge 2563. He previously served as a coach for Magnolia Rams football and Mullica Twp. soccer. He was also very active with many drum and bugle corps. When he wasn't cheering on his beloved Green Bay Packers, he took time to enjoy fishing, cooking, spending time in the outdoors, and going on vacation.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday April 3, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ, where a prayer service will begin at 11:00 am. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Egg Harbor Twp. Elks, Lodge 2563, 1815 Somers Point Rd., Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 1, 2019