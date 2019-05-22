Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
David Sanford Brawner

Mount Laurel - David Sanford Brawner, age 58, passed away while surrounded by loving family and friends on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

David was born in Washington D.C., raised in Bethesda, MD and has resided in both Rock Hall, MD and his family home in Mount Laurel. He was a radio controlled model sailing enthusiast and a member and past President of the American Model Yachting Association as well as an occasional European soccer hooligan. David loved to travel and also was known to "travel by his stomach"! But above all else, he cherished the time spent with family and friends and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.

David, is survived by his beloved spouse, Lisa Brawner (nee Bender); sons, Andrew and John; mother, Louise "Chita" Brawner; siblings, Jay (Susan), Jerry (Terri), Tom (Celeste), Anne (Dick) ; Many sailors, neighborhood kids and all the lives he has forever impacted for the better. His laugh and everlasting humor and his consistently poor song choices will continue in our hearts.

Please contact the family directly for information pertaining to David's celebratory gathering which will be held on Friday, May 24th. Final disposition will be private. Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name, can be made to or Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice of NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on May 22, 2019
