|
|
David Stevenson Spratt
Korean War Veteran, David Stevenson Spratt, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed on to his eternal reward on February 21, 2020 at the age of 86.
He is predeceased by his wife, Glenna (Mickey)(nee Lambert), his grandson, Zachary Steven Spratt, and survived by daughters, Katherine Grace (Kitty) Spratt Carretti (husband, John) of San Clemente, CA, and Polly Lynn Wall (husband, Matthew) of Berlin, NJ, and son Steven John, of Cherry Hill, NJ, and granddaughters Jessica Spratt, and Devon and Cassie Wall.
A Memorial Service to Celebrate Dave's Life will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel at Haddonfield United Methodist Church, 29 Warwick Road, Haddonfield, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Dave's name to:
Anatomy Gifts Registry, 7522 Connelley Drive Suite M, Hanover, MD 21076;
The Haddonfield United Methodist Church, 29 Warwick Road, Haddonfield, NJ 08033; or to a .
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020