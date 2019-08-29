|
David William Bradburn
Philadelphia, PA - David William Bradburn, age 30, passed away at his home, Sunday, August 25, 2019. Born March 6, 1989 in Camden, NJ, he is the son of Amalia Alicea and Charles F. Bradburn of Maryland.
David was a vibrant and passionate man who loved his family and friends dearly. He loved music and was an accomplished, talented musician and composer. He was also an experienced horticulturist and loved growing plants and vegetables. He enjoyed life and his work with great joy. David is loved and will be truly be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles "Frankie" Bradburn, maternal grandparents Josefine Gonzalez, Ernesto Alicea, Elvira Alicea and paternal grandfather William S. Bradburn. In addition to his parents, David is survived by brothers Natan Torres and Alex Bradburn (wife Grace), Grandmother Shirley of Maryland, nephews Nathan, Blake, Nova, Skylar, Jackson, Jake, Niece Holly and girlfriend Angie Diaz.
Services will be held Friday, August 30th, 8:30-11:30 AM at Compagnola Funeral Home, 4405 N. 5th St, Philadelphia, PA. Internment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations will be accepted for funeral expenses. Any amount is greatly appreciated. https://www.gofundme.com/b373u-david039s-memorial. Thank you!
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 29, 2019