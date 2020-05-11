|
|
Davidson Tyrone Samuels, Sr.
Pine Hill, NJ - Davidson Tyrone Samuels, Sr., age 75, a longtime South Jersey resident, passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020 at Cooper Hospital in Camden, NJ. Beloved father of Barbara L. Samuels, Davidson T. Samuels Jr., the late Tonya Samuels, Tyee M. Samuels, Tymek M. Samuels, and Tova Samuels. Proud grandfather of five and great-grandfather of two. Loving brother of 7. Services and interment will be held privately at Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Mt. Royal, NJ. For more information, or to share condolences, please visit www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020