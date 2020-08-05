1/
Dawn Larsen
Dawn Larsen

Mantua - Dawn Marie Larsen (Miller) age 54, of Mantua passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Dawn Marie grew up in Brooklawn and graduated from Gloucester City High in 1984. She worked for multiple law firms in Philadelphia, most recently with Volpe & Koenig PC from 2008 to present. Dawn loved going to the beach with her BFF Lisa, she will be remembered for always helping people, her humor, and smile. Dawn will be greatly missed. Beloved daughter of Jane Miller (nee Dowidowicz) and the late Bob Miller. Survived by her husband, Dan Larsen and her sister-in-law, Julie Larsen, aunts, Mary Ann Urban (and the late Bobbie), Diana Dowidowicz (and the late Tony), and predeceased by Ronnie & Charlie Dick. Also survived by many cousins. Family and Friends are invited to visit from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, August 8th, at Smith Funeral Home 47 Main Street Mantua, NJ. where Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 am. Cremation private. Donations can be made to Vitas Hospice, 521 Fellowship Road, Suite 110, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054 or Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.smithfhmantua.com




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
47 Main St.
Mantua, NJ 08051-1497
(856) 468-0670
