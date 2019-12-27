|
|
Dawn Marie DiGiacomo
Gloucester City - On December 25, 2019. Age 51. (nee Fowler). Loving and devoted wife of Vincent J. DiGiacomo. Loving mother of Derick and Ashley Fowler, Amber DiGiacomo, Vincent DiGiacomo, Jr. and Dominick DiGiacomo. Cherished grandmother of Brianna, C.J., Maximus and Derick, Jr. Cherished daughter of Earl T. Fowler, Sr. and the late Louise A. Fowler. Beloved sister of Michelle and Thomas Quinn, Stephanie and John Bryszewski, Kimberly and Michael Morrell and Earl Jr. and Kelliann Fowler. Beloved daughter in law of Amelia Fountain and sister in law of Aldy and Tina DiGiacomo, Georgeanne and John Fagan and Nicole and Doug Rathbone. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and her beloved dog, Opie.
Dawn was a graduate of Gloucester Catholic High school class of 1987. She enjoyed her time down the shore, especially being on the beach.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Sunday evening, December 29th from 4 to 6 PM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. On Monday morning, December 30th a viewing will be held from 9:45 to 10:45 AM at St. Mary's Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM in the church. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Hurffville.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to Animal Welfare Assoc., 509 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Please memo, Dawn M. DiGiacomo.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Dawn Marie DiGiacomo. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City, NJ. Ph: 856-456-1142.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019