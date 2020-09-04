1/
Dean Brzuskiewicz
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean Brzuskiewicz

Maplewood - On August 28, 2020, of Maplewood, NJ; formerly of Newark, NJ. Age 37 years.

He is survived by his loving, wonderful wife, Katie Brzuskiewicz (nee Hastings) and his son, Cody. Dear son of Stanley and the late Judith Brzuskiewicz. Brother of Nicole (John) Sternik and Derek Brzuskiewicz. Also survived by his in-laws, Diane and Pat, Ray (Michelle) and Rosie (Russ). Adored by his nephews and niece. Survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.

Dean was a longtime employee of the Prudential Center/NJ Devils, holding various positions, most recently in the Operations Department. He loved that building and his co-workers unconditionally. He was an avid NY Yankees fan and spent weekends watching Premier League soccer games with Cody. Dean also enjoyed playing video games, especially FIFA with Dave.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date and details will be made available in the future.

In lieu of flowers, please go to a NY Yankees game in Dean's honor. He wanted nothing more than to share the game and team he loved with his son—something he never got to do. That includes you, Aldo.

To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-1195
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved