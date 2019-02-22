Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
The Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish
200 West Tuckahoe Road
Marmora, NJ
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Dean L. Otto

Ocean City, NJ - Dean L. Otto, 68, passed away at his home on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Born in Camden, NJ he had lived in Washington Township, NJ before moving to Ocean City 15 years ago.

Surviving are his wife: Donna (nee Roberts), two daughters: Michele Otto and Heather (John) Gorman and a brother: Craig Otto. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

After retiring he worked as a custodian for the Dennis Township School District, a job he loved.

A Memorial Mass will be offered Thursday February 28, 2019 at 11 o'clock from The Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 9:30 until 10:30.

Burial will be private.

Contributions may be made to Victorious Rose Foundation, 2465 Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, NJ 08043 or Victoriousfoundation.org

Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
