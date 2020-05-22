|
Dean P. Smith
Egg Harbor Twp - Dean P. Smith, 68, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Hugh and Beverly (Reed) Smith.
Dean was a graduate of Holy Spirit High School and went on to attend Atlantic County Community College. He served his country in the Army National Guard for many years. Dean worked for over 40 years as an employee of the U.S. Postal Service. During his time with the postal service he held many positions becoming Postmaster and received numerous citations and awards, retiring from Somers Point in 2014.
Dean is a former member of Knights of Columbus and was involved in various postal organizations. Dean was an avid gambler, especially slots, and enjoyed traveling but his greatest joy in life was his grandchildren.
He will be missed and fondly remembered by his daughter; Deana (Brian) Eckstrom, grandchildren; Chase, Nolan, Ellie, brothers; Dennis (Tina) Smith, David (Cindy) Smith, former spouse; Rita (Dipasquale) Smith, nieces and nephews and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a sister; Diane Smith.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 1 Union Street #301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Dean, please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Published in Courier-Post from May 22 to May 24, 2020