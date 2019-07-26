|
Deborah A. Graziani
Blackwood - Deborah A. Graziani, on July 24, 2019, of Blackwood. Age 68. Beloved daughter of the late Anthony & Carmella (nee Giuffre) Graziani. Devoted sister of Janet Mastripolito and Sandra McNutt (James). Loving aunt of Stephen (Lisa), Melissa (Darren), Christine (Reed) and Thomas. Great aunt of Joseph, Lucas and Ophelia. Deborah was a member of St. Agnes Altar & Rosary Society. There will be a viewing from 7 to 9pm Sunday eve and 9:15 to 10:15am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Monday at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, Blackwood. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Deborah's memory to Our Lady of Hope Parish, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 26, 2019