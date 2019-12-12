|
|
Deborah Abdullah
Berlin - DEBORAH ABDULLAH, 69 years young, of Berlin, New Jersey departed this earthly life on Friday ~ November 1st, 2019. She was born on Wednesday ~ May 3rd, 1950 to the late Frank Ella "Frankie" and James "Big Jack" Oliphant in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Affectionately known by many names - "Mom", "Deb", "Aunt Debbie", "Veera", "Debbie Debbie Out", "Ms. Daily" & "GiGi", she was raised in Williamstown, New Jersey where she attended and graduated from the local public school system. Even though she was one of the youngest - she was the first one in her family to go to college and was a graduate of Glassboro State College - Class of 1972. She placed a very high value on Education. She then continued her educational pursuits and passed her Stockbroker exam. Deborah began her professional career in various jobs and entities, including General School Teacher, English Teacher within the New Jersey Public School system, and Surveillance Specialist at the Tropicana Hotel & Casino. Not quite satisfied with those accomplishments, she then entered the State of New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission and worked from Analyst, all the way up to becoming the very First Female "Resource Manager". After 25 faithful years, she proudly retired. Always actively competitive with herself, she soon found herself volunteering as an Administrator at Mikal's Funeral Parlor. Deborah was a kind, adventurous, hip, sweet, caring woman who NEVER missed your birthday. She had a heart of gold and LOVED to travel, especially visiting the Obama White House, going on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruise (she was blessed to go 16 times - proudly supporting the party with a purpose) or to see distant family. Above all, she absolutely loved God. Running a close second, she absolutely adored her family, especially her three GrandChildren. Deborah also had a fiery love for Fun, Excitement, Learning, Self-Pride, African Heritage, Comedy, playing Cards (Dirty Hearts), Praying, Partying, and most of all, Laughing. She was an excellent, one-of-a-kind Daughter, Mother, Sister, Aunt, GrandMother, Friend, Wife, Educator, Charitable Giver, Confidant, and a steadfast Encourager of others. She had a perpetual and immense imagination for the positive future of others, and overflowed with so much Soul. She leaves, to daydream of her wondrous and everlasting impact: her one adoring Son, James Abdullah (Joie); her three "light of her life" GrandChildren, Alana, Jett, & Aria; her five loving Siblings, Barbara Miles, Jackella Blackwell, Diane Oliphant, Alfred Oliphant, and Bryan Oliphant; her friend & former Husband, Mikal Abdullah; her Uncle, Spurgeon Butler; her five Special Sisters, Constance Abdullah, Heidi Sampson, Sharon Bean (Ron), Melinda Jefferson (Harry) & Lisa Watts (Michael); her two Special Friends, Kim Rollins & Michael Watson; her Z Crew adopted Children from the University of Miami; and a vast intercontinental tribe of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Uncles, Aunts, Neighbors, Mentors, Protegees, former Students; her medical provider family; her State of New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Families in Trenton and West Deptford and many, many friends - who were all constantly encouraged, cheered for, inspired and fully charged with her Love. She was the light of her family and will be deeply, deeply missed. It is a divine comfort, to know that her last years were the happiest in her life. Everyone loved her, but God, in infinite wisdom, loved her best. And To His Beloved, He Giveth Sleep. Please send your best Deborah story to [email protected] In Lieu of Flowers, please donate to the Tom Joyner HBCU Foundation - www.tomjoynerfoundation.org, in memory of Deborah Abdullah. For further information, please contact Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019