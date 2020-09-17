Deborah Ann Burns



Acto - Deborah Ann Burns of Acto, NJ passed away on August 19, 2020. She will be remembered fondly by her loving father William Burns and step-mother Jeanne, sisters Denise Shepard (Kurt), Amy Torpey (Gary), brother William Burns (Alexis), and nieces and nephews Kristina, Tyler, Ronan, Adeline, and Colette. Deborah also leaves behind her dear Aunt Mary and many cousins. She is predeceased by her mother, Shirely Watts.



Memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept 19, 11:00 Locustwood Cemetery inn the Mausoleum visiting area.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store