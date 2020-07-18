1/
Deborah Ann "Debbie" Marziano
1955 - 2020
Haddon Heights - Deborah Ann "Debbie" Marziano (nee Parker) passed away Wednesday, July 15 at her home. She was 65.

Debbie was a longtime resident of Haddon Heights. She graduated from Haddon Heights High School in 1973 and remained in the area to raise her three sons. There she pursued a career as a court reporter and cared for her parents. She recently moved to Southampton, NJ to be a hands on Nonna to her grandsons, whom she cherished dearly. Debbie quickly became a fixture of the community through her part-time job at Murphy's Marketplace in Tabernacle.

She is lovingly survived by her two sons, Anthony (Kristin) Marziano of Tabernacle, NJ, and Michael Marziano of Port St. Lucie, FL, her grandsons Matthew and Jack Marziano and her brother John (Kathy) Parker of Washington Township, NJ. She was preceded in death by her son Matthew Marziano. She will also be missed by a large extended family and many friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Wednesday, July 22 from 10-11 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. Funeral service 11 AM. Interment will follow at New St Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr, NJ.




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
JUL
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
Funeral services provided by
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
