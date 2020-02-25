|
Deborah Jean Lee (nee Watts)
Formerly of Williamstown, NJ - Age 63, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020, in Milford, DE, after battling cancer.
Debbie was born on June 4, 1956, in Phila., PA, to the late Eugene and Maxine Watts. She was the middle child of 5 siblings. At the age of 17, she met the love of her life, Robert E. Lee, and they were married on March 20, 1974. They started a family, having two children, Robert, Jr. and Christine. She was a wonderful, devoted wife and mother to her children. Debbie always had a soft spot in her heart for animals; wanting to keep, save, or rescue them all; especially dogs and horses. Her love for animals led her to working as a vet technician and later on, she enjoyed a career as an EMT in her hometown of Williamstown, NJ. After her husband retired, they moved to Georgetown, DE.
Debbie's passion for caring for all living things stayed with her until she passed. She had an infectious smile, a kind and compassionate spirit, and truly a heart of gold to all who knew her. She knew how to be gentle and yet, she was tough as nails when she needed to be. She was a fighter. She will be missed.
Beloved wife of Robert E. Lee, Sr. Devoted mother of Robert E. Lee, Jr. (Melissa) and the late Christine Lee. Loving grandmother of Lucas, Mia and Brandon and great grandmother of Lucas, Jr. Dear sister of Carol Barnhardt (Robert), Linda Waggle (Kevin), Eugene Watts, Jr. (Kim), and William Watts (Carol). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Saturday, February 29th from 2:30 - 3:30 PM at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, where a memorial service will be held at 3:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043. To sign the guestbook online please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020