Deborah Lee Sheply
Maple Shade - Deborah Lee Sheply (nee Lutz) passed away suddenly of September 12, 2019 at her residence in FL. Born in Philadelphia, Debbie was 57 years old. She was a former resident of Maple Shade. Wife of Paul A. Sheply. Loving mother of Paul A. Robert A., Dana L. and Daniel R. Sheply. Devoted daughter of Richard "Dick" and the late Joan M. Lutz. Sister of Judith Baum (Jeffrey Loring), Richard H. (Connie) Lutz, Robert (Audrey) Lutz, Ronald (Barbara) Lutz and John (Linda) Lutz. Dear Goddaughter of James Carroll. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins. Debbie enjoyed classic TV shows, Disney and especially spending time with family and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday from 6:30-9 p.m. and Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main Street.
Her Funeral Mass will follow 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.
Interment will follow at Colestown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, 236 East Main Street, Maple Shade, NJ 08052.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 17, 2019