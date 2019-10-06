Services
St Aloysius Church
37 W Haddon Ave
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church
37 W. Haddon Ave
Oaklyn, NJ
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church
37 W. Haddon Ave
Oaklyn, NJ
Deborah M. D'Alessandro

Deborah M. D'Alessandro Obituary
Deborah M. D'Alessandro

Oaklyn - (nee Haday), age 67 years, passed away on October 4th, 2019. Devoted mother of Jason D'Alessandro and Shannon D'Alessandro (Rob). Loving grandmother of Jason, Jr., who was her whole life. Dear sister of Nicholas Haday (Anne). Caring aunt of Janine Haday and Oliva Franks.

Deborah was a devoted parishioner of St. Aloysius Church in Oaklyn. She loved all animals, especially her granddogs.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation & Funeral on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019, from 9:30 - 11 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church, 37 W. Haddon Ave in Oaklyn, NJ, where a Memorial Mass will be held at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to ASPCA at www.aspca.org. Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Home. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 6, 2019
