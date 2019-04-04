|
Debra A. Mele
Magnolia - Debra A. Mele (nee Burdett), on April 2, 2019, of Magnolia, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA. Age 56. Beloved wife of 32 years to Gregory. Devoted mother of Gregory, Jr. and Rachael. Dear sister of Donna Burdett (Vilma) and Pamela Dougherty (EJ). Daughter-in-law of Ellanetta Mele. Sister-in-law of Dr. Robert Mele (Dr. Cheryl) and Charles Castaldo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Debbie was a baker at BJ's in Deptford. She was also a teacher's aide at St. Francis deSales School in Barrington and John Paul II Regional School in Stratford. There will be a visitation from 2 to 3:30pm Sunday afternoon at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 3:30pm at the funeral home. Interment private at the convenience of the family. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debbie's memory to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 4, 2019