Declan G. Fortman
Hampton Lakes - Declan G. Fortman of Hampton Lakes, Southampton, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was 67 yrs. of age. Born in Baltimore, MD he is the son of the late Edward G. & Veronica Fortman and the Husband of the late Linda H. Fortman. A former Manager for the SPCA Animal Shelter in Newark, NJ, Declan has resided in Hampton Lakes for over 29 yrs. and was a veteran of the US Army and former member of the Hampton Lakes EMS. He is the Beloved Father of Christine Olson and her husband Joe of Southampton, NJ, Robert D. Fortman and his wife Tricia Powell of Browns Mills, NJ, Robert James "Bear" Kerr and his wife Tess of Marlton, NJ, Diana Marie Steward and her husband Fred of Washington Twp., NJ, Jay Kerr of NC, and the late Rebekka Green. He is also survived by his son-in-law Jack Green of Hanover, PA and 11 Grandchildren and 1 Great Granddaughter. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Thursday from 10am-12pm at BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Rd, Medford, where a Memorial Service will be held at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in the BG Wm. Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family requests memorial donations to the Associate Humane Society, 124 Evergreen Avenue, Newark, NJ 07114. (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 3, 2019