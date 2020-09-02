Dee Pisko
Dee Pisko, 87, passed away peacefully on Aug. 20, 2020, surrounded by her family in Centennial, CO (where she had lived for 9 years). She was the beloved wife of her late husband. Joseph "Joe" Pisko Sr. for almost 65 years when he passed in 2014. During their marriage she came to particularly enjoy and appreciate her husband's family, The Pisko's, Joe and Dee, were fortunate to be able to travel widely and enjoy themselves in their retirement.
Married at age 16, she subsequently became the loving mother of their 4 children: Dolores MacDonald (Edward) of Morrison, CO, Carole Pisko (Richard Allen) of Littleton, CO and Joseph Pisko Jr. (Sandrya Porter) of Ocean City, NJ. Her youngest, David Pisko, preceded her in death in 1990 at age 22.
She was also blessed to have 6 grandchildren: Carrie Lunsford (Andrew), Jamie Allen (Alex Schlosser), Sean Allen (Liz Dowdell), Danielle MacDonald, Shane Pisko (Ali Stokolosa), Arthur Henkel (Rose) and 7 great-grandchildren: Ethan Schlosser, Annabelle Allen, Elliott Schlosser, Dylan Allen, Oliver Lunsford, Avery Schlosser and Madelyn Henkel.
Dolores was the youngest of 4 children born to Margaret and Alan McGee in Philadelphia, PA. on May 2, 1933. Unfortunately for Dolores, her father left the family when she was 5, a situation that impacted her greatly. Her siblings, who have all preceded her in death, were: Eleanor Eggles, George McGee and Mary Violet Watts. She is survived by 2 sisters-in-law: Maye McGee and Joan Van Loben Sels (Jim). Dee will be also missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She would have described her 'glory days' as the many summers she spent with her 6 grandchildren at their Ocean City beach home and on other holidays. Dee was a lifelong Democrat, having the unshaken belief and remembrance; they were the Party that had helped her family, during the Depression. To her family she was a devoted mother, a caring daughter-in-law, a wildly fun grandmother and an extravagant hostess.. There was a generous and sympathetic place in her heart for the less fortunate.
She will be remembered, appreciated and missed.
Due to COVID-19 a celebration of her life must be postponed . She is scheduled to be interred shortly with her husband at Lakeview Cemetery in Cinnaminson, NJ. Please visit HoranCares.com
to share a memory of Dee and to view a photo presentation about her. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Bishop Eustace Memorial Fund in honor of David Pisko.