Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
19 E. Kings Hwy
Haddonfield, NJ
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
19 E. Kings Hwy.
Haddonfield, NJ
Haddonfield, NJ - (nee Burns) On Sept. 29, 2019; Age 86, of Haddonfield, born in England, Beloved wife of the late Herbert L Coleman; Loving and Devoted mother of Gary, Sharyn, Delia, Donna, Glenn, Valerie and Victoria and their spouses Denise, Jay, David, Michael and Dan. Also, survived by 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Ian Nicoll and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Coleman's family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 3rd, 10-10:45 AM at Grace Episcopal Church, 19 E. Kings Hwy., Haddonfield, NJ 08033.; where her Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church at the above address for either the Grace Church Food Ministry or Memorial Garden Fund.

Arrangements by KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES of HADDONFIELD, NJ 856-429-1945 www.KainMurphy.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 30, 2019
