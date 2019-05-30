Services
Carl Miller Funeral Home
831 Van Hook St.
Camden, NJ 08105
(856) 365-2966
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
1198 Penn St.
Camden, NJ
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
1198 Penn St.
Camden, NJ
Della Lyons Obituary
Della Lyons

Camden - Della Lyons of Camden, NJ on May 20, 2019 age 70.

Della was a retired Special Ed Para-Professional in the Camden School District for over 40 years. She is lovingly survived by her sons, Nathan, Jr and Robert Lyons; sister Helen B. Threats Fletcher; brothers, Joseph Threats, Jr and Alvin Threats; 7 grandchildren and many extended family and friends. Services: Saturday 11am at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church- 1198 Penn St. Camden, NJ where friends may call after 9am. Int. Sunset Memorial Park. A public viewing will be observed Friday 6pm-8pm at Carl Miller Funeral Home- Camden.
Published in Courier-Post on May 30, 2019
