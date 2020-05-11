|
Delores C. Foley
Galloway Township - Delores Catherine Foley (nee Clifford), 85, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Springs Village at Galloway in Galloway Township, NJ.
Mrs. Foley was born in Camden, NJ and had lived in Cherry Hill for 37 years before moving to Mount Laurel in 1998. She was an active resident in the Mount Laurel Holiday Village East community where she played Bingo and served on the social committees. Additionally, Delores was a communicant of Saint John Neumann RC Church in Mount Laurel.
Mrs. Foley was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew "Joe" Foley in 2005. She is survived by her son, Joseph A. (Linda); brother, Paul; grandchildren, Kristen and Steven; three great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Out of concern for public health and safety, all services will be private. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the : 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
Published in Courier-Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020