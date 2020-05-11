Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores C. Foley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores C. Foley Obituary
Delores C. Foley

Galloway Township - Delores Catherine Foley (nee Clifford), 85, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Springs Village at Galloway in Galloway Township, NJ.

Mrs. Foley was born in Camden, NJ and had lived in Cherry Hill for 37 years before moving to Mount Laurel in 1998. She was an active resident in the Mount Laurel Holiday Village East community where she played Bingo and served on the social committees. Additionally, Delores was a communicant of Saint John Neumann RC Church in Mount Laurel.

Mrs. Foley was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew "Joe" Foley in 2005. She is survived by her son, Joseph A. (Linda); brother, Paul; grandchildren, Kristen and Steven; three great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Out of concern for public health and safety, all services will be private. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the : 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601

Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
Published in Courier-Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -