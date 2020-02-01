|
Delores C. Kozalak (nee Heston)
Williamstown, NJ - Age 72, formerly of Blackwood, NJ passed away on January 31, 2020.
Delores was born in Camden, NJ and lived in North Carolina before moving back to New Jersey to care for her mother. She worked as an assistant in the office of Galletta & Associates, Voorhees, NJ. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, entertaining, gardening and making crafts. Dee loved going to the beach in Ocean City, NJ and "movie night" with her close friends. Delores was a beautiful, kind woman and she will be deeply missed.
Delores was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Kozalak, her parents and three siblings. She is survived by her cousins, Debbie and Rosie; and many loving close friends.
Services will be private at the request of the family.
To sign the guestbook online please visit, www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020