|
|
Delores Guinan
Cedar Brook, NJ - Delores Guinan (nee Langer), age 79, of Cedar Brook, NJ, passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Guinan. Loving mother of Lynda (Dennis) Casario, Carolyn (Ed) Robey, and Joseph Guinan, Jr. Proud grandmother of Eddie, Tricia, and Nikki, great-grandmother of Mason and Jack. Dear sister of the late William Langer, Jr. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Delores grew up in Berlin, NJ, and had resided in Cedar Brook since 1975. She worked for the family business Langer Hosiery Mill, before going on to work at Eastern Knitting Mill, and then Smith Supply Company. Delores was a longtime member of the Winslow Twp. Lions Club. Her hobbies included painting, knitting, reading, and shopping, but she most loved spending time with her family and friends.
Viewing will be held on Thursday June 13, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm and again on Friday June 14, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 11, 2019