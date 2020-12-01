1/
Deloris Marianno
Our family regrets to inform you of the passing of our mother Deloris Gadson Marianno, 78, on Tuesday, November 24th after a long battle with dementia. She was loved by many and will be missed by many as well. The memorial service will be Saturday, December 5th at 10 am at 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, NJ 08016. Due to the limited number of seats the service will also be streamed from their web address here at the time of the service: https://www.tlhuttonfuneralservices.com/livestream. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Alzheimer's Association in moms name by using the following link: bit.ly/Alztribute




Published in Courier Post from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
