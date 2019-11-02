|
Denise L. Welser
Winslow - On November 2, 2019, Denise (nee Hellings), peacefully passed away at the age of 55 after a strong and courageous four year battle with cancer. Wife of 33 years to Mark Welser. Survived by children Mark (Valerie) of Cherry Hill and Kristen (Michael) of Philadelphia, daughter of Jean and the late Fred Hellings, siblings Jil Lopez, Wendy Mitchell (Bill), her nieces and nephews, Miranda, Dario, Brynna, Jaden, and many other loving family members. She was a beautiful wife, daughter, sister, mom, and aunt. She was also about to be a loving grandmother to James, who is due December 10th. Originally from Lindenwold, she was a 1982 graduate of Overbrook High School in Pine Hill, after which she went on to work at the Claridge Casino, Domino's Pizza and Walmart in Berlin, first as a cashier, then as a pharmacy technician. Denise was also a loving animal owner. She was extremely fond of her two cats, Simon and Simba. She loved going to the casinos and out to dinner with her two best friends, Mary and Nancy. She was always willing to help others, even at the expense of her own well-being. She was one of the most selfless individuals that you could ever know. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday evening 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm and Thursday morning 9:00 am to 9:45 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday 10:30 am at St. Simon Stock Parish, 178 W. White Horse Pike Berlin, NJ 08009. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to Susan Marie Rupp Foundation PO Box 715 Clementon and / or Vitas Hospice 521 Fellowship Rd. Suite 110 Mt. Laurel NJ 08054. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019