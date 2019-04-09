Services
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
Williamstown, NJ - Age 62, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was an "FBI Brat" and lived in many areas of the country before settling in Williamstown.

Denise received her bachelor's degree from Rutgers University in Camden in 1990 and her master's degree from Stockton State College in 2003. She was a technology teacher at the Williamstown Middle School before retiring in 2018. She was a costume coordinator for 10 years for the Williamstown High School musicals. Denise participated in a student teacher exchange in Africa and was a teaching member for the Middle School Program for the Mission to Mars Rover from NASA in Arizona. She enjoyed activities with her group of friends in Holiday City, browsing Pinterest for amazing menus and activities to share, spending time at the beach in Stone Harbor and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Beloved wife of Michael L. Milam. Devoted mother of Kate Milam and Christopher Milam (Anna). Dear sister of Bonnie Whitley (Ralph), Carolyn Engelson (Steve), Mike Byerly and John Byerly (Vikki). Loving grandmother of Megan Curry, Dylan Curry, Julianna Milam, Dominik Milam, Chase Milam, Emily Diaz and Andrew Spatola. Loving daughter of the late David Byerly and the late Rita Kilroy-Byerly. She is also survived by brothers and sisters in law and many adoring nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Saturday, April 13th from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, where a memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cooper Foundation, Sheridan Pavilion, 3 Cooper Plaza, Suite 500, Camden, NJ 08103.

Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 9, 2019
