Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Brigadier General William Doyle/NJ Veteran's Cemetery
350 Provinceline Rd
Wrightstown, NJ
Dennis A. Cipolone

Dennis A. Cipolone Obituary
Dennis A. Cipolone

Palmyra - Dennis A. Cipolone passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Dennis was 68 years old. Loving son of the late Charles A. and Anne Cipolone. He was a long time resident of Palmyra. Dennis proudly served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #746 of Riverside and the Marine Corps League of Burlington #695.

Dennis is survived by an aunt and several cousins.

Graveside services will be held Monday, August 5th, 11 a.m., at the Chapel of Brigadier General William Doyle/NJ Veteran's Cemetery 350 Provinceline Rd Wrightstown, NJ.

If so desired, memorial contributions in Dennis' name may be made to the Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org.

To share your memories of Dennis, please visit www.givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 28, 2019
