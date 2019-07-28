|
Dennis A. Cipolone
Palmyra - Dennis A. Cipolone passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Dennis was 68 years old. Loving son of the late Charles A. and Anne Cipolone. He was a long time resident of Palmyra. Dennis proudly served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #746 of Riverside and the Marine Corps League of Burlington #695.
Dennis is survived by an aunt and several cousins.
Graveside services will be held Monday, August 5th, 11 a.m., at the Chapel of Brigadier General William Doyle/NJ Veteran's Cemetery 350 Provinceline Rd Wrightstown, NJ.
If so desired, memorial contributions in Dennis' name may be made to the Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org.
Published in Courier-Post on July 28, 2019