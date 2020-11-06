Dennis C. Gray, Jr.
Haddon Twp., NJ - On November 4, 2020, Age 49; of Haddon Twp., NJ; Devoted son of the late Dr. Dennis C. and Virginia (nee Stebbins); Loving brother of Joanna Gray of Haddonfield, Matthew of Merchantville, the late William and Elizabeth and Dear Uncle of Lauren, Caroline & Maya.
Denny is a graduate of St. Joe's Prep and Univ. of Scranton. He spent his career in healthcare working as a hospital administrator at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, NJ and at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. He was an avid fisherman, big Eagles fan, and bird enthusiast. Denny was very proud of serving the church as an altar server in his youth. Most importantly, Denny will be remembered as a good and caring son who was devoted to his mother especially during her decline, as well as an amazing brother, uncle & friend.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Denny may be made to Interfaith Caregivers, P.O. Box 186, Haddonfield, NJ 08033, (https://www.ifchaddons.org/donate
) as Denny was an active volunteer, frequently driving folks to appointments 3-4 times a week. Services for Denny will be held at a later date. Please refer to www.KainMurphy.com
for updated information.
Arr. by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
Haddonfield, NJ. ( 856) 429-1945