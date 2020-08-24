Dennis C. McGee, Sr.
Being happy doesn't mean that everything is perfect. It means you've decided to live beyond imperfection along this path of time. The challenges we face don't define us, our actions, in response to them, do. Dennis C. McGee, Sr. was hope for the hopeless. He was a simple, dedicated family man who endured a lifetime of adversity. Denny was trapped in a body that crippled every one of his days but, yet, he lived in the impossible dream. Healing doesn't mean the pain never existed. It means the damage no longer controls our lives. Suddenly, on Saturday August 22, 2020, Denny was healed and freed from 45 years of Parkinson's Disease. He unexpectedly passed away at his home in Blackwood at the age of 73.
Denny was born in Camden and had been a lifelong Blackwood boy. His misspent youth was "trouble" shared with his lifelong friends; Gene, Lewie, Jack and Joe. Den had an endearing charisma complimented with boyish charm that just drew people to him. He had an unwavering work ethic, was loyal, forgiving and never forgot where he came from or who helped along the way. After graduating from Triton High School, Den attempted to better his life, he was "ordered" and contributed to the manpower of our great nation, upholding the ideals of our American freedoms as a Private FC in the U.S. Army. Following his time in the army, Denny graduated from Glassboro State University with a bachelor's degree. He started his career working for Oscar Meyer in quality control and went on to become the Transportation Manager for Century Seafoods, both in Philadelphia, where he worked for 16 years before his retirement. After retirement, he filled a few short years working with his brother-in-law Al at Pride of The Sea in Philadelphia and driving a cab for Suburban Cab Co. in Blackwood.
As the story goes, Denny met Sue in a bar while bartending. He married the love of his life on Mothers Day, 1971 and shared 44 years of marriage before she passed away in 2015. Den is the widower of Suzanne (nee Fialkovich) and is survived by his children Dennis C & his wife Kristy McGee, Jr. and Allison P. & her husband Steven Ruff. He is the proud grandpop of Shanna Kilroy, Skylar Ruff, Emma McGee and Ryann Ruff. Den is the brother of; Linda, Pat, the late Jack, Loretta, Rosamond, Irene and is survived by his brother-in-law Albert & his wife Patti Fialkovich as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives, neighbors and friends are invited to gather with us Thursday evening. We'll be sharing our heartfelt stories between 6:00 pm and 8:30 pm at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Home 400 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn where a remembrance ceremony will begin at 8:30 pm. We will cremate and rid him of the body that's failed him for so long. Inurnment and love's reunion will be held privately at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 www.michaeljfox.org
or to the Aqua String Band 4624 Richmond St. Philadelphia, PA 191937 www.aquastringband.com
