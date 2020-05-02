|
Dennis Cangiarella
Milton, Delaware - Dennis T. Cangiarella, 79
Dennis T. Cangiarella, of Milton, DE and formerly of Westmont, Haddon Twp., NJ passed from this world to the next peacefully after a brief illness. He was 79 years old. Born in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Dominic and Rose Cangiarella, Dennis was the oldest of 5 children. He graduated with a business degree from the New York City College of Technology and soon thereafter entered the Air Force where he served our nation proudly. In the early 1960s while stationed in Sumter, SC he met his wife Judy whom preceded him in death. Together, they raised 5 children. Dennis worked as the General Manager of Locustwood Memorial Park in Cherry Hill, NJ for decades where his genuine care and concern for others during their most trying times in life perfectly demonstrated the kind of man he was. In addition to this characteristic of genuine kindness and generosity to all around him, Mr. Cangiarella was a fair and respected business leader in the Southern New Jersey area. In the 1990s, he met his wife Gail with whom he enjoyed his days along the peaceful waters of Southern Delaware, where he eventually retired.
Dennis is survived by his beloved wife, Gail as well as his children, Michelle Cangiarella, Dennis Cangiarella Jr., Dominick Cangiarella and his wife Maryanne, Rose Razja, Michael Cangiarella and his wife, Sara and his step-children, Erin and Michael Jones. Additionally surviving are his brothers and sisters, Frank Cangiarella, Anthony Cangiarella and his wife Sandra, Rose Ziti, and Diane Audain and her husband Lucien. Dennis is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews and many cherished and lifelong friends.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a private service for family will be held at the place of entombment, Locustwood Memorial Park in Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
