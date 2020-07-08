Dennis J. Grigioni
Medford - Dennis J. Grigioni, age 74, of Medford on July 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Crossley). Devoted father of Bryan J. (Julie) Grigioni of Springfield, NJ and Amie (Michael) Vaules of Ocean City, NJ. Loving grandfather of Jacob, Isabella, Benjamin, Henry and Elizabeth. Dear brother of Gary (Sandy) Grigioni of Haddon Heights, and the late John Grigioni, Jr. and Robert Grigioni. Also survived by sister-in-law Patricia and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Route 70 Cherry Hill followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish at Holy Saviour Church, 50 Emerald Avenue Westmont, NJ. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to the Dennis Grigioni Scholarship Fund, please mail to: 2135 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com