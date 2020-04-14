Resources
Dennis J. Larkin

Dennis J. Larkin Obituary
Dennis J. Larkin

Dennis J. Larkin, 61, formerly of Sicklerville, NJ passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 with family at his bedside in New Port Richey, Florida. Dennis' favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing, although he was not a master at either and generally returned home empty handed.

He is survived by his children Shauna and Jamie, sister Connie Morris and nephew, Jeffrey Morris.

Following his wishes there will not be a service. Family and close friends are invited to gather with his cremated remains to celebrate his 62nd birthday in July 2020 with a firework send off to his final resting place. Family may be contacted for details of this event.

In lieu of flowers or donations we ask that you take time to make a memory with a loved one because life is too short to wait until tomorrow.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
