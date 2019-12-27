|
|
Dennis L. Rowley, Sr.
Of Cherry Hill, NJ - Born and raised in Cramer Hill, Camden before moving to Woodlynne, where he raised his children. Passed away on December 25, 2019 at the age of 70. Beloved father of Melissa Bennett (Wicho) and Dennis L. Rowley, Jr. Devoted grandfather of Michael, Antonio, Giana and Mia. Great grandfather of Brahlee. Dear brother Raymond Rowley (Fran), D.J. Critch (Joe) and Lisa Pozniak (Rick). Preceded in death by his mother Jane Haines, his sister Carolyn Saccomanno, and his twin brother Kenneth Rowley (Cynda). He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Dennis served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was the General Manager at Cherry Hill Volvo, working there for over 40 years, and was actively involved in Alcoholics Anonymous, where he mentored many, helping them on their way to sobriety. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 9:30-11:30am and to the Funeral Service at 11:30am Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Burial will follow in Brigadier General Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Dennis' memory to the Jefferson Foundation (write "AA Program" in memo section) c/o Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, 2201 Chapel Ave. West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019