Dennis M. Brandt, Jr.
Dennis M. Brandt, Jr.'s dedication shaped him into a loving father, son, decorated firefighter, a loyal friend and ball-busting brother. Unknowingly and unexpectedly, during the early morning of Tuesday November 12th, Dennis had been called home at the age of 42.
Dennis had spent his formative years, as a youngster, around the firehouse and started firefighting as a volunteer just after graduating Gloucester Catholic High School in 1995. Dennis was quickly promoted as a career fireman with the department at age 20. He spent 15 years serving his Gloucester City neighbors and had also worked as a career EMT in Bellmawr.
At home, Dennis knew his way around the kitchen and was fanatical about his lawn and his truck. But, nothing was better than summers with family at The campground and on the Boardwalk with his daughter and family as well his friends.
Dennis is survived by his daughter Lily Madison and ex-wife Christina Garrison. He is the son of Harriett (nee Schrider) & Jess Torres, grandson of Lucila Torres, and brother of Timothy Torres (Amber), Andrew Brandt (Eileen) and Jenna Brandt. Dennis was predeceased by his father Dennis Brandt, Sr., maternal grandparents George & Josephine Schrider, and paternal grandparents Wesley & Florence Brandt, and Jesus Gee Torres.
Relatives, family, and friends are invited to gather with his family and share their heartfelt memories on Thursday evening between 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm and Friday morning between 9:30 am and 10:30 am at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 700 Powell St. Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Church 426 Monmouth St. Gloucester City. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation P.O. Drawer 498 Emmitsburg, MD 21727
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019