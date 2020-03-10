|
Dennis M. Hobbs
Runnemede - Dennis M. Hobbs, on March 8, 2020, of Runnemede. Age 61. Beloved husband of Andrea (nee Lipomi). Loving stepfather of Corrina Warren. Dear son of Michael and Maureen (nee Price) Hobbs. Brother of Diane Bryan and Kathy Rendine. Treasured Son in Law of Joseph and Carol Lipomi. Brother in Law of Joseph Lipomi (Dolly) and Jeffrey Lipomi (Dawn). Uncle of Nicole Rendine, Joey Lipomi and Megan Ingram (John). Loving fur-daddy of Bella. Dennis was the Owner/President of South Jersey Office Equipment in Westville for over 30 years. He was greatly admired for his IT expertise, patience, sense of humor, kind heart, great advice, and always had the best stories. Dennis was the sunny spot in everyone's day. A great friend to many. Dennis loved to travel with his "Sweetums" and his best friends. He was a talented photographer, capturing all their beautiful memories along the way. Family and friends will gather this Sunday, March 15 from 1:30-3:30 pm for a Celebration of Dennis's Life at The Marian House, 507 S Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations be made in Dennis' name to the University of Penn Cancer Research, Glioblastoma Research at 3535 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020