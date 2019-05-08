|
Dennis P. Helmer
Haddon Twp. - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, NJ on May 5, 2019, at the age of 80. Beloved husband of 56 years to Mary Ann (nee Carey). Loving father of Dennis M. Helmer, Elaine Marie Helmer & Mary Wister (Thomas). Proud grandfather of Dennis Elwood Helmer, Emma, Katie & Meghan Wister. Dear brother-in-law of James Carey (Nancy). Beloved uncle of Melissa Rappa (Steve), Joseph Kootcher (Heather), James Carey, William Dickinson (Lynne) and Thomas Dickinson (Lorraine). Cousin of Lynn Meier, Jill Ewing, Thomas Hoffman (Tina) & Christopher Hayden. Dennis grew up in Westmont, was a graduate of Camden Catholic and Drexel University 1962. He was a US Marine Veteran and an officer of the local 1775 detachment of the MC League of Oaklyn, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing, Thursday, May 9th from 9 to 10:30 AM at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish HOLY SAVIOR CHURCH, 50 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ, followed by his Mass of Christian burial at 11AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. To share a condolence please visit www.jacksonfh.net. Arrangements by JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Township, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on May 8, 2019