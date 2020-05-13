|
|
Dennis P. Malloy
Cherry Hill / West Berlin - Dennis Patrick Malloy of West Berlin, NJ, formerly longtime resident of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away from natural causes on May 11th, 2020 at age 78. Dennis was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 19th, 1942 to father Denis Malloy and mother Eliza Cummins Malloy. He is predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Costigan. Dennis graduated from North Catholic High School in Philadelphia in 1959. He graduated from La Salle University with a degree in physics in 1968. He worked for many years as an engineering manager for Lockheed Martin in Moorestown, NJ. He retired in 1997 and spent the following 20+ years travelling the world with his wife and family, including many trips to his favorite destination, Hawaii. He was also a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan. Devoted husband of 53 years to Joan Sierk Malloy. Loving father of Sharon Muench and her husband George, and Stephen Malloy and his wife Dani. Adoring grandfather of Matthew (25), Emily (22), and Megan Muench (20). He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately. To honor Dennis and his giving spirit, memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of South Jersey (www.foodbanksj.org) or mailed to 1501 John Tipton Boulevard Pennsauken, NJ 08110.
Published in Courier-Post from May 13 to May 17, 2020