Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel
42 West Main Street
Moorestown, NJ
1941 - 2020
Denny DiRenzo Jr. Obituary
Denny DiRenzo, Jr.

Brigantine, formerly of Cherry Hill - passed away suddenly on February 12, 2020; age 78 years.

Beloved husband of Janet (nee Kingsmore); Devoted father of Denny III and Christine (Rich) Ingles; Loving grandfather of Alaina, Antonio, Santino, Kyle and Timmy.

Prior to his retirement, Mr. DiRenzo was employed by Boyle Midway Corp. for many years and retired from Nestle USA. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Brigantine, former Cherry Hill councilman, former Sons of Italy Man of the Year and a proud member of the Jaycees.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Wednesday from 6 to 9 PM and Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, 42 West Main Street in Moorestown. Interment services will take place privately. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020
