Diana L. Kezis
POUGHKEEPSIE & CHERRY HILL - October 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. Jeffrey S. Kezis. Loving mother of Missy (Adam) Wayne and Andrea (Jim) Goldstein. Amazing grandmother of Leah, Nina, Allison and Emily. Dear sister of Estelle Wolansky. A true warrior, she fought through countless health battles to be there for her family. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream funeral service on Tuesday, November 3rd at 10:30 am on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Facebook Page. Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
, a charity that she cared for deeply, cancer.org
, or the Jewish Federation of Southern NJ, jfedsnj.org
.