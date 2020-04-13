|
|
Diana L. Pratt
Hammomnton - Diana L. Pratt (nee Swartz) age 76yrs of Hammonton, NJ passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Pratt is predeceased by her husband, William C. Pratt, Sr. and her children, Darlene A. Pratt and William "Billy" Pratt, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Pratt of Cedar Brook, NJ and her son, Brian Pratt (Linda) of Estero, FL. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Solis, her grandchildren, Bridget Buete, Les Buete (Savanah), Jeffery Pratt (Nicole), Mark Pratt, Heather Pratt, Brian Pratt and her great grandchildren, Joe Reilly, Alexia Febles, Gaige Reilly, Mekenzie Buete, Makayla Buete, Angelina Febles, Jaxon Taylor, Myla Pratt and Kaden Buete.
Viewing and services will be held privately due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A public service will be planned in the future.
The family would appreciate condolences in memory of Mrs. Pratt be in the form of a donation to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or use the link, https://www.lung.org/. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
The viewing and service will be live streamed. Please use the following link to view. http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/52819609
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020