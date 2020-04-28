|
Diana M. Blade
Berlin - Diana M. Blade (nee Kennedy), on April 27, 2020, of Gloucester Twp., formerly of Bellmawr. Age 74. Devoted mother of Edward Blade, Jr. (Karen) and Diana DiBruno (Edmund). Loving grandmom of Amy, Jillian, Stephanie, Stephen, Meghan and Nicholas and great grandmom of Zach, Finn, Molly, Zoey and Sonny. Dear sister of Deborah Kennedy, John Kennedy (Joyce) and the late Charles Kennedy, Jr., Roger Kennedy and James Kennedy. Ex-wife of Edward Blade, Sr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, a private entombment will take place at Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Diana's memory to the . Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020