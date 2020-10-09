Diana M. Goldman
Diana M. Goldman (nee Montoya), 70, of National Park, passed away on October 7, 2020. Diana was born in Brooklyn, NY; she resided in Los Angeles, CA for 38 years before moving to Haddonfield, Woodbury and then National Park. She was a graphic design manager for Laguna Films and then a receptionist for the NJ Unemployment Office in West Deptford. She practiced in meditation groups.
Diana is survived by her husband of 43 years James Goldman; sister Rose Ann (Thomas) Spittle of Woodbury Heights; brother Jorge (Jeanine) Montoya of Cherry Hill; and 5 nieces & nephews.
Private cremation arrangements under the direction of DAVIS & WAGNER FUNERAL HOME Woodbury, NJ. Memories & condolences shared at daviswagner.com