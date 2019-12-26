Services
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
856-854-2846
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa The Infant Jesus Church
13 E. Evesham Rd.
Runnemede, NJ
Diana M. (Frodyma) Lutz

Diana M. (Frodyma) Lutz
Diana M. Lutz (nee Frodyma), age 71 of Magnolia, passed away on Monday December 22, 2019 at Virtua-Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden.

Diana was born in Chicago, IL and had been a longtime area resident. She had worked as the Coordinator of Continuing Medical Education at The University of Penn in Philadelphia and had been a parishioner of Holy Child Parish in Runnemede.

Diana leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Joseph Lutz. She was a devoted aunt and faithful friend to many in the area.

Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to join the Lutz family and share their heartfelt memories on Monday morning between 9:00 am and 10:00 am at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 400 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn. A Memorial Mass will immediately follow and be celebrated at 11:00 am at St. Teresa The Infant Jesus Church 13 E. Evesham Rd. Runnemede. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 1415 Rt. 70 Cherry Hill, NJ 08034, www.jdrf.org. To share a heartfelt memory, please visit www.crerancelebration.com #crerancelebration #heartfelt
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
