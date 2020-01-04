|
Diana P. Sponagle
Voorhees - On January 3, 2020, Diana (nee Warren), age 75. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Sponagle. Survived by children Robert (Edith) of Gibbsboro, Michael of Lakeland, FL, and Matthew (Nancy) of St. Augustine, FL; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; and sister Mary Becker. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday morning 10-11am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am. Interment: Locustwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020