Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The Catholic Church of St. Mary
2001 Springdale Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
The Catholic Church of St. Mary
2001 Springdale Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill - Diane B. DiGregorio (nee Bishop) of Cherry Hill, NJ, died June 9, 2019. Age 77. Loving mother of Erindiane Miscioscia (Anthony) of Sicklerville, NJ and Megan Fecteau (Douglas) of Limerick, PA. Devoted grandmother of Joseph, Nicholas, Grace, Nathan and Ava. Dear sister of Margaret DeSimone of Pennsauken, NJ. Also survived by her niece and goddaughter Margaret Anne DeSimone (Steve Turnbull) and her Woodrow Wilson High School family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation Friday morning 9 to 10:45am at The Catholic Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Mass of Christian Burial 11am. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the , Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309 Dallas, TX 75265 or by visiting komen.org. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on June 12, 2019
