Diane Costro
Westville - Diane C. Costro, of Westville, New Jersey, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was 79.
Legacy~ Dedicated and passionate about her faith, Diane was a lifelong member of the Bible Church of Westville. Diane was a gifted piano player and used her gift to minister to her church and several nursing home ministries. She was retired from Cherry Hill School District where she worked as a secretary for many years. Diane enjoyed playing Scrabble with her friends and grandchildren. Everyone who knew Diane loved her.
Family~ She is the beloved Wife of the late Joseph Costro; devoted mother of Joseph Costro (Annette) and Mark Costro (Lorraine); dear sister to Robert J. Nolan (Diane); loving grandmother to Stephanie McGoldrick (Dave Berth), Mark Costro, Shannon Deacon (Ian), Joseph Costro Jr., Schuyler Costro and Jonathan Costro; cherished great grandmother to Seraphina, Samantha, Gianna, Anthony, Alixander, Athina and Kaydence.
Farewell Tribute~ Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation at 9:00AM on Tuesday, December 1, 21020 in the McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury, 34 Hunter Street. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at the funeral home at 10:00am. Interment is private for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Diane's honor to the Bible Church of Westville, 307 Delsea Dr, Westville, NJ 08093
share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com