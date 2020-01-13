|
|
Diane Grady
Audubon - On January 11, 2020, Diane (nee Wilson) Grady, age 82, passed away peacefully at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Diane moved to Haddon Heights at age 13 where she attended Haddon Heights High School. After marrying her husband Charles Grady, she moved to Audubon where she was a resident until her passing.
Diane is the loving daughter of the late David and Anna-Mae Wilson of Haddon Heights. She is the devoted wife of 62 years to Charles and the beloved mother of Michael (Patty), Kelly Hill (Richard), Jennifer Furlong (Joseph), William (Billie Jo) and the late, Kathleen "Kate" Pergola (Scott). She is lovingly survived by 21 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, David Wilson (Shirley) and Richard "Dick" Wilson (Trudy) along with her sister Dorothy "Dot" Wilson.
Diane was the proud matriarch of her large family, deeply involved and always willing to help. She was compassionate, unselfish and devoted to others having spent many years in the care of her ailing mother, later her daughter Kate and sister Dot. She loved to travel with her family and husband, especially trips to Aruba, Disney World and the Jersey Shore. She was funny, witty and full of energy and life, she made friends easily, and folks were generally drawn to her. She was naturally lucky and enjoyed the occasional slot machine. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday morning beginning at 9:00 AM at St. Vincent Pallotti RC Church (St. Joseph the Worker Parish), 901 Hopkins Road, Haddon Township where Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Interment Mt. Holly Cemetery, Mt. Holly, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or at www.samaritannj.com. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com)
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020